76ers' Nerlens Noel: Will serve as primary backup center Monday

Coach Brett Brown said that Noel would serve as the primary backup to starting center Joel Embiid in Monday's game against the Bucks, Bob Cooney of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

With Embiid sitting out for rest in Saturday's loss to the Wizards, Jahlil Okafor, who hadn't played in the 76ers' previous four games, reentered the rotation and picked up the start at center, providing 26 points and nine rebounds in 35 minutes. Coach Brett Brown bypassed Noel for the start in an effort to keep the 22-year-old in his customary role on the second unit, and though he only saw 13 minutes, Noel racked up six points on 3-of-7 shooting and an impressive 12 rebounds. The 76ers appear to view Noel's defensive abilities as more essential to their success than Okafor's scoring skills in the low post, so it looks like Noel will remain above Okafor in the pecking order for now. Even after his strong outing Saturday, Okafor could still find himself completely out of the rotation in games when Embiid is active.