Boris Diaw: To be waived by Jazz
Diaw is expected to be waived by the Jazz, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
With the signings of both Jonas Jerebko and Epke Udoh on top of drafting Tony Bradley in the first round, it looks as though the Jazz are moving in a different, slightly younger direction in the frontcourt. Diaw, however, could still be a valuable piece to a team given his ability to pass and stretch the floor. Don't expect the frenchman to be a free agent for much longer after officially getting waived.
