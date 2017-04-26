Diaw scored 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt) and added three assists across 14 minutes Tuesday in a 96-92 win over the Clippers in Game 5 of the series.

With Rudy Gobert (knee) back in action for the last two games, the Jazz have decreased their reliance on Diaw, who had seen 20-plus minutes in the first three contests of the series. Diaw is still starting at power forward, but the production he offered in Game 5 is probably going to be his ceiling most nights unless he sees his playing time trend upward again.

