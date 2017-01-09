Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Yet to practice with Cavs

Korver is yet to practice with the Cavaliers, and whether he'll see the floor Tuesday against Utah remains to be seen, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

Korver has joined the Cavaliers after the trade from Atlanta became official Saturday, but Cleveland opted to cancel Monday's practice, meaning Korver is yet to have a chance to play with his new teammates. His first opportunity should come at Tuesday's shootaround, but it's unclear whether coach Tyronn Lue will deem the veteran ready for game action. It seems likely that Korver will be available, however it may take several games until his role with the Cavs is truly defined, making him difficult to evaluate from a fantasy perspective. That said, Korver is likely to serve as somewhat of a three-point specialist, and he should see more open looks than ever with LeBron James feeding him the ball.