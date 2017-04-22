Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Efficient in Game 3 Friday

Thomas tallied 16 points (7-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt), nine assists, two rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes in Friday's 104-87 victory over the Bulls in Game 3.

After an emotional week for Thomas, he finally got a win to bring the series closer at 2-1. He limited himself to two turnovers on the night and dished out nine assists, which can be attributed to his teammate's better three-point percentage in Game 3 as opposed to their horrid shooting in the first two games of the series. Thomas will need to continue to play errorless basketball if the Celtics want to even the series up at 2 before it gets too far out of reach.