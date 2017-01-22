Clippers' Blake Griffin: Doubtful for Monday vs. Hawks

Griffin (knee) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Hawks, Dan Woike of the Orange County Register reports.

Griffin has yet to return to full practices, so the Clippers likely don't feel comfortable putting him out there this early, although it's encouraging that he's yet to be ruled out entirely. He's considered doubtful for Monday, with his next opportunity to take the court on Tuesday against the 76ers. That said, it seems more realistic that Griffin makes his highly anticipated return to the starting lineup on Saturday against the Warriors. We should see his status updated again in the next 24 hours, but for now, Griffin appears to be trending towards remaining sidelined for the next few contests.