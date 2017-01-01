Bass contributed 18 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and one block across 24 minutes during a 114-88 loss to the Thunder on Saturday.

Bass scored a season-high 18 points in the loss, and also received a season-high 24 minutes as the team got destroyed by Oklahoma City. He has only reached double figures in scoring twice this season, and both of those games have come in the last week. Bass is seeing more minutes with Blake Griffin (knee) sidelined, and if he continues to be productive, he may see an increased role in the offense going forward.