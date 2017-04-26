Clippers' Chris Paul: Provides 28 points, nine dimes in Game 5
Paul generated 28 points (10-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes Tuesday in a 96-92 loss to the Jazz in Game 5 of the series.
Paul's hot shooting from three-point range in the fourth quarter nearly allowed the Clippers to score a comeback victory, but the Jazz converted on some key plays down the stretch to take a 3-2 series lead. The point guard failed to record a double-double for the first time all series, but he's still averaging 27.0 points (on 53.1% shooting), 10.4 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 three-pointers and 2.0 steals in 36.4 minutes per game over the five contests, all of which match or surpass his regular-season numbers.
