Clippers' Chris Paul: Undergoes successful thumb surgery Wednesday

Paul underwent successful surgery on his thumb Wednesday and is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Dan Woike of the Orange County Register reports.

Paul suffered a torn ligament in his thumb earlier in the week and after successful surgery Wednesday, his timetable for a return remains unchanged. Austin Rivers and Raymond Felton are expected to receive big minutes in the backcourt and could be a speculative add in fantasy leagues for the duration of Paul's absence, although Rivers clearly has more upside of the two. Jamal Crawford is another guy who could see a bump in minutes, so his value should also see a boost over the next month or two. Blake Griffin (knee) is expected back in one-to-two weeks, which at least provides some good news for the Clippers. Once healthy and off any restrictions, Griffin will likely push for even more of a role offensively to make up for Paul's missed production.