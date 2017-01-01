Fantasy Basketball Start and Sit: Week 11 Top 150 rankings

Week 11 Waiver Wire

Editor's Note: Every week we will release the Top 150 players based on their projections for that scoring period. Use this list to compare players and help make those really tough decisions.

You don't have a tough decision to make if you are trying to figure out whether you should start Rajon Rondo in Week 11 (Jan. 2-8). Don't.

Rondo found himself benched in the second half of Friday's game, and never saw the floor Saturday, so you can pretty safely leave Rondo on your bench as you set your lineup.

Rajon Rondo PG / Chicago Bulls STARTED: 65% OWNED: 98%

The tougher question revolves around Rondo's long-term Fantasy appeal. Rondo was, on average, the 50th player off the board in Fantasy basketball leagues this year, so giving up on your fourth or fifth-round pick in January is going to be tough to stomach. However, keeping a player on your bench who isn't even seeing the court might be even tougher; especially if you are trying to save room for a high-upside stash or injured star, and there are plenty of those to go around.

So, what should you do with Rondo? At this point, it might just be time to cut bait. Sure, he was the No. 50 player in ADP this season, but even before his benching he wasn't providing much value. In Rotisserie scoring, Rondo ranks just 156th heading into play Sunday, and he might just be a sunk cost at this point.

Yes, Rondo was hugely valuable last season, as the Kings essentially gave him free reign on offense, leading to an apparent bounce-back season. He averaged 11.9 points, 11.7 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game, while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Rondo did enough to make up for his sub-par shooting, turnovers, and free-throw numbers, because he was the undisputed lead ballhandler in Sacramento.

That was never going to be the case in Chicago, of course, with a superstar in Jimmy Butler and a fading-but-still-very-effective star in Dwyane Wade on the wings. This was always going to be an awkward fit, but Wade has managed to make it work, largely by deferring to Butler. That has led to his numbers taking a step back, but his overall value still remaining relatively high.

That just hasn't been the case for Rondo, largely because so much of his value is tied to pure volume in counting stats. Rondo rarely shoots 3-pointers and has attempted just 24 free-throws on the season, so you really need him to be putting up his nightly double-doubles and dominating the assist category to have much appeal. That was never going to happen in Chicago, and with just $3 million guaranteed on his deal for next season, the Bulls don't really have much incentive to make it work.

Of course, Rondo did tell reporters Saturday he would "absolutely" ask the Bulls to find him a new team if he remains benched. However, Rondo has never been the easiest player for teams to integrate into new situations, and not just because of his basketball limitations.

Will the Bulls find him worth the trouble in the long run? And if not, will any other team want to assure him of the 30-plus minutes per game he needs?

At this point, Rondo barely looks like an upgrade at point guard for more than three or four teams, and it's hard to imagine the 76ers or Nuggets really looking to take a chance on him in the middle of rebuilds. That leaves Orlando as maybe the only team with any kind of incentive to look Rondo's way, and that would require burying Elfrid Payton, who might be better than Rondo at this point anyway.

If you want to hang on to Rondo and hope for better days, go for it. His upside in the right situation is high enough that I couldn't exactly blame you for it. However, at this point, patience hardly looks like a virtue worth granting him.

Week 10 Schedule Breakdown

5 Games: UTA

4 Games: BKN, CHA, CLE, DEN, GS, HOU, LAC, LAL, MEM, MIA, MIL, NY, OKC, ORL, PHO, SAC, TOR, WAS

3 Games: ATL, BOS, CHI, DAL, DET, IND, MIN, NO, PHI, POR, SA