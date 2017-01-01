Fantasy Basketball Start and Sit: Week 11 Top 150 rankings

How should Fantasy players deal with Rajon Rondo's benching? Chris Towers looks at the short and long-term ramifications.

Editor's Note: Every week we will release the Top 150 players based on their projections for that scoring period. Use this list to compare players and help make those really tough decisions.

You don't have a tough decision to make if you are trying to figure out whether you should start Rajon Rondo in Week 11 (Jan. 2-8). Don't.

Rondo found himself benched in the second half of Friday's game, and never saw the floor Saturday, so you can pretty safely leave Rondo on your bench as you set your lineup.

Rajon Rondo PG / Chicago Bulls
STARTED: 65% OWNED: 98%

The tougher question revolves around Rondo's long-term Fantasy appeal. Rondo was, on average, the 50th player off the board in Fantasy basketball leagues this year, so giving up on your fourth or fifth-round pick in January is going to be tough to stomach. However, keeping a player on your bench who isn't even seeing the court might be even tougher; especially if you are trying to save room for a high-upside stash or injured star, and there are plenty of those to go around.

So, what should you do with Rondo? At this point, it might just be time to cut bait. Sure, he was the No. 50 player in ADP this season, but even before his benching he wasn't providing much value. In Rotisserie scoring, Rondo ranks just 156th heading into play Sunday, and he might just be a sunk cost at this point.

Yes, Rondo was hugely valuable last season, as the Kings essentially gave him free reign on offense, leading to an apparent bounce-back season. He averaged 11.9 points, 11.7 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game, while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Rondo did enough to make up for his sub-par shooting, turnovers, and free-throw numbers, because he was the undisputed lead ballhandler in Sacramento.

That was never going to be the case in Chicago, of course, with a superstar in Jimmy Butler and a fading-but-still-very-effective star in Dwyane Wade on the wings. This was always going to be an awkward fit, but Wade has managed to make it work, largely by deferring to Butler. That has led to his numbers taking a step back, but his overall value still remaining relatively high.

That just hasn't been the case for Rondo, largely because so much of his value is tied to pure volume in counting stats. Rondo rarely shoots 3-pointers and has attempted just 24 free-throws on the season, so you really need him to be putting up his nightly double-doubles and dominating the assist category to have much appeal. That was never going to happen in Chicago, and with just $3 million guaranteed on his deal for next season, the Bulls don't really have much incentive to make it work.

Of course, Rondo did tell reporters Saturday he would "absolutely" ask the Bulls to find him a new team if he remains benched. However, Rondo has never been the easiest player for teams to integrate into new situations, and not just because of his basketball limitations.

Will the Bulls find him worth the trouble in the long run? And if not, will any other team want to assure him of the 30-plus minutes per game he needs?

At this point, Rondo barely looks like an upgrade at point guard for more than three or four teams, and it's hard to imagine the 76ers or Nuggets really looking to take a chance on him in the middle of rebuilds. That leaves Orlando as maybe the only team with any kind of incentive to look Rondo's way, and that would require burying Elfrid Payton, who might be better than Rondo at this point anyway.

If you want to hang on to Rondo and hope for better days, go for it. His upside in the right situation is high enough that I couldn't exactly blame you for it. However, at this point, patience hardly looks like a virtue worth granting him.

Week 10 Schedule Breakdown

5 Games: UTA
4 Games: BKN, CHA, CLE, DEN, GS, HOU, LAC, LAL, MEM, MIA, MIL, NY, OKC, ORL, PHO, SAC, TOR, WAS
3 Games: ATL, BOS, CHI, DAL, DET, IND, MIN, NO, PHI, POR, SA

Week 11 Sportsline Projections
Rank Name G 3PM RPG APG SPG TOPG BPG PPG FPTS
1 James Harden, SG, HOU 4 13.2 8.3 10.0 1.5 5.0 0.7 30.3 222.8
2 Russell Westbrook, PG, OKC 4 7.0 9.6 9.8 1.5 4.7 0.2 28.8 219.8
3 LeBron James, SF, CLE 4 7.1 8.2 7.8 1.6 3.5 0.8 26.9 198.1
4 Chris Paul, PG, LAC 4 8.2 5.3 11.2 2.2 3.0 0.2 21.1 193.1
5 DeMarcus Cousins, C, SAC 4 5.6 11.4 3.9 1.5 3.3 1.6 28.2 188.3
6 Kevin Durant, SF, GS 4 9.9 8.8 5.1 1.0 2.4 1.4 26.6 181.6
7 Stephen Curry, PG, GS 4 16.7 4.8 6.7 1.8 2.7 0.2 25.8 173.0
8 John Wall, PG, WAS 4 4.6 4.9 9.5 2.0 4.3 0.6 20.9 172.9
9 Giannis Antetokounmpo, SF, MIL 4 2.5 8.3 5.4 1.7 2.3 1.5 21.7 166.2
10 Gordon Hayward, SF, UTA 5 8.1 5.3 3.9 1.2 2.2 0.3 20.5 164.8
11 Kyrie Irving, PG, CLE 4 9.5 3.6 6.3 1.4 2.6 0.3 25.5 162.8
12 Kyle Lowry, PG, TOR 4 12.2 5.0 7.2 1.5 2.7 0.3 21.6 160.2
13 DeMar DeRozan, SG, TOR 4 1.8 5.2 4.1 1.2 2.3 0.2 24.9 149.7
14 Draymond Green, PF, GS 4 5.4 9.2 6.7 1.8 2.3 1.3 12.5 142.8
15 Kemba Walker, PG, CHA 4 9.3 3.9 5.3 1.4 2.0 0.3 21.1 140.9
16 Eric Bledsoe, PG, PHO 4 5.3 5.2 5.9 1.4 3.2 0.5 19.3 139.8
17 Hassan Whiteside, C, MIA 4 0.0 14.8 0.6 0.8 2.2 2.8 17.5 139.2
18 Carmelo Anthony, SF, NY 4 6.9 7.1 3.2 0.9 2.0 0.4 22.0 138.9
19 George Hill, PG, UTA 5 8.9 3.9 4.2 1.1 1.4 0.3 15.2 137.1
20 Kevin Love, PF, CLE 4 10.3 10.9 2.1 0.9 1.8 0.5 19.6 136.8
21 Marc Gasol, C, MEM 4 3.7 6.8 3.8 1.0 1.9 1.6 18.7 134.6
22 Nikola Vucevic, C, ORL 4 0.8 10.0 2.8 0.9 1.5 0.9 16.4 128.6
23 Damian Lillard, PG, POR 3 8.7 4.5 6.5 1.0 2.6 0.3 25.9 125.8
24 Rudy Gobert, C, UTA 5 0.0 10.6 1.1 0.7 1.5 2.1 10.8 124.9
25 Nicolas Batum, SF, CHA 4 6.7 6.7 5.5 1.2 2.2 0.5 13.7 123.5
26 DeAndre Jordan, C, LAC 4 0.0 14.8 1.1 0.8 1.8 2.2 12.5 123.0
27 Klay Thompson, SG, GS 4 13.7 3.8 2.4 0.8 1.6 0.6 22.5 123.0
28 Goran Dragic, PG, MIA 4 5.3 4.1 5.8 0.9 2.9 0.2 16.9 122.9
29 Kristaps Porzingis, PF, NY 4 7.4 8.2 1.4 0.8 1.9 2.0 18.9 122.8
30 Mike Conley, PG, MEM 4 8.8 3.3 5.1 1.3 1.9 0.4 17.4 122.2
31 Rudy Gay, SF, SAC 4 5.1 6.4 2.8 1.3 2.0 0.6 18.0 119.7
32 Brook Lopez, C, BKN 4 4.5 6.3 2.1 0.7 2.1 1.7 19.0 118.8
33 Anthony Davis, PF, NO 3 1.4 10.5 1.7 1.3 2.2 2.3 24.2 118.3
34 Jabari Parker, PF, MIL 4 4.1 5.6 2.4 1.2 1.4 0.3 19.1 118.1
35 Derrick Favors, PF, UTA 5 0.0 6.9 1.2 0.9 1.4 1.3 12.9 115.0
36 Derrick Rose, PG, NY 4 2.7 3.9 4.4 0.7 2.5 0.3 17.4 114.2
37 Bradley Beal, SG, WAS 4 9.3 3.3 3.2 1.0 1.9 0.2 19.3 113.3
38 Paul George, SF, IND 3 7.9 7.8 3.7 1.8 2.8 0.3 23.1 113.0
39 Isaiah Thomas, PG, BOS 3 7.6 2.9 6.0 1.0 2.3 0.1 23.8 112.7
40 Jonas Valanciunas, C, TOR 4 0.0 11.7 0.8 0.6 1.5 1.1 14.6 112.2
41 Elfrid Payton, PG, ORL 4 2.1 3.9 6.4 1.5 2.0 0.5 11.3 111.3
42 Jeremy Lin, PG, BKN 4 5.6 3.4 5.3 1.5 3.1 0.4 15.1 111.1
43 Victor Oladipo, SG, OKC 4 7.0 5.0 3.0 1.0 2.0 0.4 16.8 108.7
44 Karl-Anthony Towns, C, MIN 3 2.8 11.2 2.4 0.6 2.6 1.3 20.7 108.3
45 Kawhi Leonard, SF, SA 3 5.5 6.5 3.1 1.9 1.8 0.7 22.5 107.6
46 D'Angelo Russell, PG, LAL 4 8.5 4.1 4.5 1.1 2.9 0.4 14.9 106.1
47 Julius Randle, PF, LAL 4 0.4 9.9 2.9 0.7 2.3 0.6 11.9 105.4
48 Jimmy Butler, SG, CHI 3 3.3 6.1 3.6 1.4 1.8 0.5 21.6 104.6
49 Marcin Gortat, C, WAS 4 0.0 11.0 1.5 0.6 1.6 1.1 12.0 104.5
50 Evan Fournier, SF, ORL 4 7.9 2.9 3.2 1.1 1.7 0.1 17.1 103.5
51 Nikola Jokic, PF, DEN 4 1.4 7.1 3.3 0.7 1.5 0.7 11.6 101.0
52 Serge Ibaka, PF, ORL 4 5.6 6.8 1.1 0.6 1.1 1.8 14.8 100.8
53 Devin Booker, SG, PHO 4 5.8 3.1 3.2 0.8 2.4 0.2 17.1 100.5
54 Paul Millsap, PF, ATL 3 2.9 8.8 3.6 1.5 2.2 1.1 17.1 100.2
55 Eric Gordon, SG, HOU 4 14.1 2.9 2.9 0.8 1.9 0.6 16.7 99.2
56 Lou Williams, SG, LAL 4 7.7 2.6 2.7 1.2 1.8 0.2 17.2 99.0
57 Dennis Schroder, PG, ATL 3 4.0 3.5 6.9 0.9 3.3 0.2 17.8 98.7
58 Danilo Gallinari, SF, DEN 4 6.9 4.6 2.0 0.9 1.3 0.3 15.8 97.5
59 CJ McCollum, SG, POR 3 7.8 3.2 3.7 0.9 2.1 0.5 22.1 96.1
60 Rodney Hood, SG, UTA 5 8.1 3.1 2.1 0.8 1.1 0.2 12.1 96.0
61 Wilson Chandler, PF, DEN 4 6.2 6.2 2.0 0.8 1.5 0.2 14.2 95.6
62 Al Horford, C, BOS 3 2.8 7.9 3.9 0.8 1.4 1.5 15.0 95.2
63 Joel Embiid, C, PHI 3 3.7 7.7 2.5 1.1 4.6 2.1 20.4 94.9
64 Darren Collison, PG, SAC 4 4.3 2.4 4.5 1.0 1.7 0.1 12.8 94.2
65 Dwight Howard, C, ATL 3 0.0 13.0 1.6 0.7 2.4 1.5 15.3 94.0
66 Otto Porter, SF, WAS 4 6.4 6.3 1.4 1.3 1.0 0.5 13.5 93.5
67 Patrick Beverley, PG, HOU 4 7.3 5.9 3.7 1.2 1.4 0.6 9.6 92.7
68 Jeff Teague, PG, IND 3 2.8 3.8 6.4 1.4 2.1 0.4 14.6 92.7
69 Ryan Anderson, PF, HOU 4 11.0 6.1 0.9 0.5 1.0 0.5 15.3 92.3
70 Markieff Morris, PF, WAS 4 2.5 6.2 1.9 1.1 2.0 0.5 13.3 91.9
71 Zach Randolph, PF, MEM 4 0.8 7.2 1.8 0.6 1.2 0.2 12.7 91.9
72 Andre Drummond, C, DET 3 0.0 13.6 1.0 1.2 1.8 1.4 14.3 91.7
73 Trevor Ariza, SF, HOU 4 9.6 5.8 2.1 1.8 1.1 0.3 12.0 91.5
74 LaMarcus Aldridge, PF, SA 3 0.8 8.0 1.9 0.6 1.5 1.0 18.3 91.1
75 Joakim Noah, C, NY 4 0.0 10.0 3.4 0.7 1.6 1.0 6.6 90.9
76 Steven Adams, C, OKC 4 0.0 8.5 1.1 0.9 1.8 1.1 11.8 90.6
77 Greg Monroe, C, MIL 4 0.0 6.7 2.1 1.1 1.3 0.4 11.3 90.2
78 Brandon Knight, SG, PHO 4 5.4 3.3 3.3 0.8 2.2 0.1 14.0 90.1
79 Tyler Johnson, SG, MIA 4 4.9 4.1 2.8 1.0 1.0 0.6 12.0 89.2
80 Emmanuel Mudiay, PG, DEN 4 4.6 3.5 4.2 0.9 2.7 0.3 11.9 89.0
81 Ty Lawson, PG, SAC 4 2.4 2.8 5.3 1.1 1.7 0.1 9.1 87.9
82 Dwyane Wade, SG, CHI 3 1.9 4.1 3.7 0.9 2.4 0.7 18.5 87.8
83 Jordan Clarkson, PG, LAL 4 5.5 3.6 2.5 1.1 1.8 0.1 13.7 86.1
84 Reggie Jackson, PG, DET 3 3.7 3.1 5.7 0.7 2.4 0.1 15.7 86.1
85 Andrew Wiggins, SF, MIN 3 3.1 4.2 2.1 0.9 2.1 0.4 20.7 85.1
86 Will Barton, SG, DEN 4 4.2 4.5 2.4 0.9 1.6 0.5 12.1 85.0
87 Sean Kilpatrick, SG, BKN 4 6.1 3.8 2.4 0.9 2.1 0.1 13.9 85.0
88 Deron Williams, PG, DAL 3 5.0 3.0 6.1 1.0 2.6 0.1 14.5 84.8
89 Ricky Rubio, PG, MIN 3 2.5 4.4 7.6 1.9 2.3 0.1 8.7 84.0
90 Tyson Chandler, C, PHO 4 0.0 11.5 0.7 0.6 1.6 0.7 8.3 83.4
91 Harrison Barnes, SF, DAL 3 3.8 6.0 1.5 1.0 1.5 0.2 19.0 83.1
92 Luol Deng, SF, LAL 4 5.2 6.3 1.7 1.1 1.0 0.4 10.7 83.0
93 Jrue Holiday, PG, NO 3 3.4 3.3 5.4 1.3 2.3 0.4 13.6 81.2
94 Tristan Thompson, C, CLE 4 0.0 10.0 0.7 0.5 0.8 1.0 8.2 80.9
95 JJ Redick, SG, LAC 4 10.5 2.1 1.3 0.7 1.4 0.1 15.9 80.1
96 Avery Bradley, SG, BOS 3 6.2 5.6 2.1 1.4 1.5 0.2 16.3 78.7
97 Pau Gasol, C, SA 3 1.0 8.2 2.7 0.4 1.3 1.2 12.4 78.6
98 Zach LaVine, SG, MIN 3 7.4 3.0 3.2 0.8 2.1 0.2 17.9 78.5
99 John Henson, C, MIL 4 0.0 5.9 1.3 0.6 1.2 1.8 9.1 77.5
100 Myles Turner, PF, IND 3 1.7 8.1 0.8 0.6 1.2 2.5 14.2 77.4
101 Chandler Parsons, SF, MEM 4 5.1 4.1 1.9 0.9 1.1 0.3 11.2 76.9
102 JaMychal Green, PF, MEM 4 2.7 7.2 1.3 0.8 1.1 0.7 9.6 76.4
103 Enes Kanter, C, OKC 4 0.4 6.6 0.6 0.3 1.3 0.5 11.8 76.1
104 Tobias Harris, SF, DET 3 4.0 6.1 1.8 0.7 1.4 0.5 15.8 76.0
105 Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, SF, CHA 4 0.0 6.4 1.2 0.7 0.8 0.8 9.2 74.9
106 Tyreke Evans, PG, NO 3 3.1 4.5 4.4 0.9 2.4 0.3 12.7 74.6
107 Matthew Dellavedova, SG, MIL 4 4.0 2.1 5.0 0.7 1.4 0.1 7.1 74.3
108 Marreese Speights, PF, LAC 4 3.8 5.4 1.0 0.3 1.1 0.6 11.4 74.3
109 Marvin Williams, PF, CHA 4 6.7 5.1 1.3 0.8 0.7 0.5 10.1 73.9
110 Cody Zeller, C, CHA 4 0.0 5.7 1.4 0.7 1.0 0.9 9.5 73.9
111 Justise Winslow, SF, MIA 4 1.5 5.4 2.4 1.1 1.6 0.3 8.4 73.7
112 Trevor Booker, PF, BKN 4 1.2 7.1 1.7 1.2 1.5 0.4 7.8 73.4
113 Andrew Harrison, PG, MEM 4 2.6 2.7 3.9 1.0 1.6 0.6 8.1 73.1
114 DeMarre Carroll, SF, TOR 4 6.6 4.6 1.2 1.1 0.8 0.3 10.8 73.0
115 Dion Waiters, SG, MIA 4 4.2 2.9 2.5 0.9 1.6 0.3 10.8 72.8
116 Mason Plumlee, C, POR 3 0.0 7.7 3.1 0.8 1.5 1.0 10.0 72.6
117 Aaron Gordon, PF, ORL 4 3.4 4.7 1.5 0.8 0.9 0.6 10.0 72.4
118 Thaddeus Young, SF, IND 3 2.4 7.7 1.7 1.5 1.4 0.5 12.3 72.0
119 Sergio Rodriguez, PG, PHI 3 5.0 2.8 6.6 1.1 2.5 0.1 9.3 71.9
120 Kenneth Faried, PF, DEN 4 0.0 6.8 0.9 0.6 1.1 0.8 9.0 71.6
121 Wesley Matthews, SG, DAL 3 8.7 3.5 1.9 1.6 1.5 0.2 15.9 70.7
122 Josh Richardson, SG, MIA 4 5.9 3.2 2.2 0.8 1.2 0.5 9.9 70.2
123 Dirk Nowitzki, PF, DAL 3 4.1 5.5 1.4 0.6 1.1 0.5 15.0 69.5
124 Bojan Bogdanovic, SG, BKN 4 7.3 3.0 1.3 0.5 1.2 0.1 12.5 69.3
125 Tony Allen, SG, MEM 4 0.9 4.8 1.0 1.8 1.2 0.4 9.5 69.0
126 Paul Pierce, SF, LAC 4 6.9 4.1 1.4 0.7 1.3 0.4 10.5 68.9
127 Monta Ellis, SG, IND 3 2.5 3.4 3.8 1.4 1.9 0.4 12.1 68.8
128 D.J. Augustin, PG, ORL 4 5.5 1.6 3.7 0.7 1.3 0.0 8.8 68.6
129 Courtney Lee, SG, NY 4 5.8 3.0 1.7 0.8 1.0 0.3 10.4 68.0
130 Alex Len, C, PHO 4 0.0 7.4 0.7 0.4 1.4 1.3 7.9 68.0
131 T.J. Warren, SF, PHO 4 2.2 3.6 0.8 0.9 0.8 0.3 11.2 67.4
132 Trey Lyles, PF, UTA 5 4.4 3.8 1.2 0.5 0.9 0.4 7.3 66.9
133 Frank Kaminsky, PF, CHA 4 3.9 4.2 1.7 0.5 0.8 0.5 9.0 66.9
134 Malcolm Brogdon, SG, MIL 4 3.5 2.2 3.6 1.0 1.2 0.1 7.5 66.9
135 Tony Parker, PG, SA 3 1.3 2.0 4.9 0.5 1.6 0.1 11.4 66.7
136 Brandon Ingram, SF, LAL 4 2.2 5.2 2.1 0.3 1.3 0.5 7.7 66.6
137 Gorgui Dieng, PF, MIN 3 0.3 7.7 1.9 1.0 1.7 1.2 10.2 66.4
138 Bismack Biyombo, C, ORL 4 0.0 8.1 0.9 0.3 1.2 1.5 6.1 66.4
139 Jae Crowder, SF, BOS 3 5.4 5.3 2.0 1.2 1.0 0.4 12.0 65.5
140 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG, DET 3 5.8 3.4 2.2 1.2 1.3 0.2 13.7 65.2
141 Andre Iguodala, SF, GS 4 3.2 3.6 3.0 0.8 0.8 0.4 6.4 65.1
142 Gary Harris, SG, DEN 4 4.2 2.5 1.8 1.0 1.1 0.2 9.9 64.4
143 Marcus Smart, PG, BOS 3 3.7 4.1 3.9 1.4 1.6 0.4 9.1 63.8
144 Evan Turner, SF, POR 3 1.4 4.7 3.8 0.8 1.7 0.3 9.5 63.4
145 Wayne Ellington, SG, MIA 4 7.5 2.6 1.4 0.5 0.6 0.1 10.3 62.9
146 Timofey Mozgov, C, LAL 4 0.0 6.2 0.7 0.3 1.3 1.0 8.2 62.7
147 Zaza Pachulia, C, GS 4 0.0 6.3 2.0 0.7 1.2 0.4 5.6 62.4
148 Nick Young, SF, LAL 4 9.1 2.2 0.8 0.6 0.6 0.4 11.5 62.2
149 Brandon Jennings, PG, NY 4 3.1 2.1 3.7 0.6 1.5 0.1 6.8 61.9
150 Iman Shumpert, SG, CLE 4 4.9 3.7 1.9 1.1 1.2 0.3 7.7 61.5
Fantasy Writer

Though he can be found covering three different sports depending on the time of year, there is one unifying theme in how Chris Towers approaches sports; "Where's the evidence?" It doesn't matter how outlandish... Full Bio

