Korver will move back to the bench Friday against the Nuggets, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

After starting the previous two games, the veteran will move back to the bench as the Hawks go with a starting five of Dennis Schroder, Kent Bazemore, Thabo Sefolosha, Paul Millsap and Kris Humphries. The move shouldn't greatly impact Korver's role or minutes load, however.