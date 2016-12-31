Hawks' Kyle Korver: Goes for season-high 22 vs. Pistons

Korver recorded 22 points (7-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes during a 105-98 win over the Pistons on Friday.

Korver went for a season-high 22 points and made three three-pointers for the second straight game. He was the only Hawks bench player to score more than five points. Korver can get hot at any point but he hasn't show much consistency so far this season. The Hawks are back in action against San Antonio on Sunday.