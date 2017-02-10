Splitter (calf) will not play in Friday's contest against the Kings, K.L. Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

Splitter has not yet taken the floor for the Hawks this season, and remains without a timetable for his return. Even once he returns, Splitter likely won't be valuable in season-long fantasy formats, considering his place in the depth chart behind Dwight Howard.

