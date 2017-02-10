Hawks' Tiago Splitter: Out Friday vs. Kings
Splitter (calf) will not play in Friday's contest against the Kings, K.L. Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.
Splitter has not yet taken the floor for the Hawks this season, and remains without a timetable for his return. Even once he returns, Splitter likely won't be valuable in season-long fantasy formats, considering his place in the depth chart behind Dwight Howard.
More News
-
Hawks' Tiago Splitter: Ruled out Monday vs. Jazz•
-
Hawks' Tiago Splitter: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Hawks' Tiago Splitter: Remains out Wednesday vs. Pistons•
-
Hawks' Tiago Splitter: Set to miss six more weeks•
-
Hawks' Tiago Splitter: Remains sidelined Friday•
-
Hawks' Tiago Splitter: Remains without exact date for return•