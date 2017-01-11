Heat's Dion Waiters: Plays 38 minutes in starting role Monday

Waiters started at small forward and recorded eight points (4-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt), eight assists, three rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes in a 107-95 loss to the Warriors on Monday.

For the first time in his four appearances since returning from a groin injury, Waiters started and had his playing-time restriction lifted, but he didn't seem to rise to the occasion. While he benefited from a sizable jump in usage and showed some prowess as a distributor, his ugly shooting numbers marred his stat line. With Josh Richardson dealing with a sprained left foot and a good bet to miss additional games, Waiters should continue to maintain a sizable role in the Heat rotation, but efficiency could be an issue. He's sitting on career-worst percentages across the board with a 37.2 percent mark from the field, 66.7 percent mark from the free-throw line and a 30.6 percent mark from three-point range.