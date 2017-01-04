Johnson (illness) has officially been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against the Suns.

Heat was downgraded to doubtful prior to the game, so this news is relatively unsurprising. The Heat have some real depth issues for this contest with Hassan Whiteside (eye), Dion Waiters (groin), Tyler Johnson (migraine), Justise Winslow (shoulder) and Josh McRoberts (foot) all out as well. As a result, Luke Babbit and Derrick Williams should see most of the work at power forward, while Willie Reed and Udonis Haslem should handle the load at center.