Jazz's Derrick Favors: Full stat line in Saturday victory

Favors tallied eight points (3-7 FG, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 24 minutes in Saturday's 109-100 victory over the Pacers.

Favors' production continues to be difficult to predict, as he's now posted consecutive single-digit scoring efforts following a pair of double-digit outings. The veteran forward has taken a back seat in the frontcourt to Rudy Gobert over the last two contests, while also seeing George Hill and Gordon Hayward pick up a lot of the offensive slack while Rodney Hood (knee) is sidelined. The key difference for the Jazz offense in contrast to past seasons could well be Hill, whose offensive proficiency requires Favors to potentially be less involved on that end of the floor.