Jazz's Derrick Favors: Full stat line in Saturday victory
Favors tallied eight points (3-7 FG, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 24 minutes in Saturday's 109-100 victory over the Pacers.
Favors' production continues to be difficult to predict, as he's now posted consecutive single-digit scoring efforts following a pair of double-digit outings. The veteran forward has taken a back seat in the frontcourt to Rudy Gobert over the last two contests, while also seeing George Hill and Gordon Hayward pick up a lot of the offensive slack while Rodney Hood (knee) is sidelined. The key difference for the Jazz offense in contrast to past seasons could well be Hill, whose offensive proficiency requires Favors to potentially be less involved on that end of the floor.
More News
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Steps up with 17-point effort in Saturday win•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Records nine points, eight boards Friday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Grabs 12 boards in 25 minutes•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Scores eight in return to starting lineup•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Starts at power forward Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Scores just four points in loss•