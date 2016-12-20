Jazz's Derrick Favors: Sitting out Tuesday, will play Wednesday

Favors (rest) will be held out of action Tuesday against the Warriors, Jazz radio voice David Locke reports.

Favors has played limited minutes in each of Utah's last three games, but he'll be held out Tuesday for precautionary reasons as the Jazz play on the first night of a back-to-back set. Coach Quin Synder did confirm, however, that Favors will be available off the bench Wednesday in Sacramento. The forward will likely remain on a minutes limit, and it's unclear when he might return to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in all three games since returning.