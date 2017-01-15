Jazz's Joe Johnson: Out for rest Saturday vs. Magic

Johnson is inactive for Saturday's matchup against the Magic for rest purposes, reports David Locke, radio voice of the Jazz.

Despite playing an average of 15 minutes per game over the last four contests, Johnson won't take part in Saturday's game to rest. The designation itself may be more of a formality, as coach Quin Snyder may be looking to give more young guys, like Raul Neto, who is active Saturday, some minutes. Over the aforementioned four game stretch, Johnson averaged 3.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.8 assists on 23.8 percent shooting from the field.