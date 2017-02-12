Kings' Ty Lawson: Upgraded to questionable Sunday vs. Pelicans

Lawson (leg) has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Pelicans, James Ham of CSN California reports.

The Kings desperately need Lawson's presence in the backcourt with Garrett Temple (hamstring) out, and Darren Collison being the only other listed point guard on the depth chart. If Lawson is unable to give it a go, expect Collison to pick up big minutes once again, as he logged 44 minutes during Friday's contest against the Hawks.