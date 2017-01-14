Bogut (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Timberwolves, as well as the "forseeable future" according to head coach Rick Carlisle, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

That is a rather vague timetable for how long the big man is expected to be sidelined. Salah Mejri started for him in previous absence, but Dwight Powell figures to see the bigger increase in workload. However, the Mavericks were using Bogut in a reduced role anyways, as they opted to go small recently by starting Harrison Barnes at power forward and Dirk Nowitzki at center. Expect Bogut to miss at least the team's three game road trip this week.