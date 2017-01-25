Jackson signed a second 10-day contract with the Mavericks on Wednesday, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Jackson initially signed a partially-guaranteed deal with the Mavericks in late December following a standout stint with the D-League's Texas Legends, but the team ultimately decided to waive him earlier this month before his contract would have become fully guaranteed. The team always planned to re-sign Jackson to a 10-day contract, and after he impressed on his first short-term deal, he'll be inked to another. Once the second 10-day deal expires Feb. 3, the Mavericks would have to either waive Jackson or sign him to a contract for the remainder of the 2016-17 season. With J.J. Barea (calf) out through the All-Star break, the team could have some incentive to keep Jackson the rest of the way, especially after he impressed in the team's last game Sunday against the Lakers with 10 points, five assists, two rebounds and one steal over 18 minutes.