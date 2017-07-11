Mike Miller: Waived by Nuggets
Miller was waived by the Nuggets on Tuesday.
Miller, a 37-year-old NBA veteran, made just 20 appearances with the Nuggets last season, posting 1.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 7.6 minutes per game -- his second straight season in the single-digit minute range. He largely saw time when the Nuggets had injuries piled up. There's no word right now on whether Miller plans to retire, but his time of playing a full season with rotational minutes is likely long gone.
