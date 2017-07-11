Miller was waived by the Nuggets on Tuesday.

Miller, a 37-year-old NBA veteran, made just 20 appearances with the Nuggets last season, posting 1.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 7.6 minutes per game -- his second straight season in the single-digit minute range. He largely saw time when the Nuggets had injuries piled up. There's no word right now on whether Miller plans to retire, but his time of playing a full season with rotational minutes is likely long gone.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories