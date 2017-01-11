Booker says his hip is feeling better and believes he'll take the court Thursday against the Pelicans, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Booker has been sidelined since Sunday after being pulled early from the Nets' matchup against the 76ers, but with another few days off for rest and recovery, it appears Booker is trending towards returning. His practice availability on Wednesday should provide us with a better indication of his progress, so we should see another update following that session. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson started in his place Tuesday and would likely do so again if Booker can't give it a go.