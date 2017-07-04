Christmas sprained his ankle during Tuesday's Summer League game against the Mavericks and will not return for the second half.

Christmas was held out of both Saturday's and Sunday's Summer League games due to a sprained ankle, and it appears that he may have sprained the same ankle during Tuesday's matchup. He'll finish with four points, two rebounds, one steal and one block across seven minutes during Tuesday's action.

