Pacers' Rakeem Christmas: Sprains ankle, will not return Tuesday
Christmas sprained his ankle during Tuesday's Summer League game against the Mavericks and will not return for the second half.
Christmas was held out of both Saturday's and Sunday's Summer League games due to a sprained ankle, and it appears that he may have sprained the same ankle during Tuesday's matchup. He'll finish with four points, two rebounds, one steal and one block across seven minutes during Tuesday's action.
More News
-
Pacers' Rakeem Christmas: Dealing with sprained ankle•
-
Pacers' Rakeem Christmas: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Rakeem Christmas: Questionable Wednesday with sore heel•
-
Pacers' Rakeem Christmas: Hits double digits in road win•
-
Pacers' Rakeem Christmas: Recalled from D-League•
-
Pacers' Rakeem Christmas: Asssigned to D-League•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...
-
Wolves land Butler in blockbuster
The Wolves landed a superstar, and the Bulls kickstarted their rebuild. Chris Towers breaks...
-
Russell gets a fresh start
The Lakers' decision to dump salary could prove to have huge ramifications for Fantasy players,...