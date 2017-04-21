Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Picks up double-double in Game 3 loss
Young compiled 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 14 rebounds, three assists and one block across 39 minutes in Thursday's 119-114 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the series.
Young outperformed his counterpart at power forward, Kevin Love (13 points, six boards in 27 minutes), but with LeBron James (41 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists) going supernova for the Cavaliers, the Pacers fell into a 3-0 series hole. Coach Nate McMillan has shortened his bench through each of the first three games of the series and that's unlikely to change in Game 4 on Sunday, so expect Young to see another 35-plus-minute workload.
