Pistons' Marcus Morris: Plays season-high 46 minutes Sunday

Morris accrued 10 points (5-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 46 minutes in a 125-124 double-overtime victory over the Trail Blazers on Sunday.

With the exception of power forward Jon Leuer, who was removed early in the contest with a sore right knee, all the other Pistons starters cleared 40 minutes, including Morris. Despite the season-high workload, Morris didn't exactly turn in a sparkling stat line, as he shot under 45 percent from the field for the ninth consecutive game. Morris has at least hit double figures in the scoring column in the last six of those contests, but because of his poor efficiency on a high volume of attempts, he may be more of a liability than an asset for fantasy owners trying to make up ground in field-goal percentage.