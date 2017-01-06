Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Records second straight double-double

Jackson scored 22 points (7-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT) along with 11 assists and two rebounds in 29 minutes during Thursday's 115-114 win over Charlotte.

Jackson has been on a tear recently. Over his last four games, he's averaging 22.5 points and 8.75 assists, while shooting 47.7 percent. Following a mysterious "team meeting" to discuss Detroit's recent woes, the Pistons seem to have reincorporated Jackson's ball-dominant style into their offense, and he's delivered. If fantasy owners are looking to trade Jackson, his value is the highest it's been all season.