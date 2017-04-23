Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 18 in Game 4 win

Lowry scored 18 points (8-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt) while adding four rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 43 minutes during Saturday's 87-76 Game 4 win over the Bucks.

He's been alternating poor performances with solid ones in the series, which perhaps doesn't bode well for the Raptors in Game 5, but Lowry has also started to find his range from beyond the arc against the Bucks' tight defense, draining exactly two three-pointers in three straight games. If the point guard can heat up from downtown, Toronto might be able to avoid another early playoff exit.