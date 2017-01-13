Rockets' Eric Gordon: Available to play Friday vs. Grizzlies
Gordon (toe) will be available to play in Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Calvin Watkins of ESPN.com reports.
Gordon had been absent from the last two games with a sprained left big toe, but after going through morning shootaround without incident, he should be set to return to his regular role as the team's sixth man. The Rockets haven't provided any indication Gordon's minutes will be limited, but given the brevity of his absence, any playing-time restriction shouldn't be significant.
