Rockets' Eric Gordon: Questionable Tuesday with sprained toe

Gordon is listed as questionable to play Tuesday against the Hornets due to a sprained left big toe, Calvin Watkins of ESPN.com reports.

Gordon sustained the injury during Sunday's win over the Raptors, and the Rockets will wait until Tuesday morning to issue an update on the shooting guard's status. The reserve shooting guard is enjoying a resurgent season, averaging 17.8 points per game while shooting 41.1 percent from three-point range on 9.1 attempts per game. If Gordon is held out Tuesday, expect to see more of Corey Brewer, while James Harden and Patrick Beverley would also likely to pick up extra minutes in their respective starting roles.