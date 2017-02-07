Timberwolves' Lance Stephenson: Inks 10-day contract with Minnesota

Stephenson agreed to a 10-day contract with the Timberwolves on Tuesday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Stephenson took part in a workout last week for the Cavaliers with a number of other free-agent guards and wings, but apparently didn't make a favorable enough of an impression to warrant consideration for a contract. However, with the Timberwolves possessing a need for a playmaker off the bench after losing Zach LaVine to a season-ending ACL tear, Stephenson will at least get a week-and-a-half-long trial run with the team. Stephenson, who has bounced around the league since signing a three-year, $27 million contract with the Hornets in the summer of 2014, previously earned a roster spot with the Pelicans to begin the current season. He was productive in a bench role with averages of 9.7 points, 4.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 27.0 minutes per game over six appearances, but was released after requiring surgery to repair a groin tear and has spent the last couple of months rehabbing and recovering from the injury. While Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau has typically leaned heavily on his starters as part of a tight eight- or nine-man rotation throughout the season, the loss of LaVine could provide an opportunity for Stephenson to see steady minutes either in a starting role at shooting guard or off the bench. Stephenson probably won't warrant an immediate roster add in most deeper leagues, but it may be worthwhile to keep an eye on his playing time and production over his first handful of games.