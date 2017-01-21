Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Sunday vs. Nuggets

Rubio (hip) is away from the Timberwolves for personal reasons and won't play in Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Jon Krawczynski of the Associated Press reports.

Rubio injured his hip in Thursday's contest but that has nothing to do with his absence currently. It's unclear what the issue he's dealing with is but he's expected to be back with the team Monday and will likely return for Tuesday's game against the Suns.