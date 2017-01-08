Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 26 points in Sunday's win

Beal finished with 26 points (10-19 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and one block in 36 minutes during the Wizards' 107-101 win over the Bucks on Sunday.

Beal is posting 25.0 points per game through the first four games in January, and he has now gone for 25 or more 13 times in 32 appearances during 2016-17. Boasting career-best averages of 22.2 points and 3.6 assists, the 23-year-old Beal is breaking out in a big way.