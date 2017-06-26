2017 Outlook: James White

James White was a star in Super Bowl 51 against the Falcons with six carries for 29 yards and two touchdowns and 14 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown, which came after he had a productive campaign with 39 carries for 166 yards (4.26 yards per carry) and 60 catches for 551 yards and five touchdowns. White benefitted during the season with Dion Lewis out nine games with a knee injury, and this year Rex Burkhead was added to join Lewis and White, with all three having a similar skill set. We anticipate White seeing the most action on passing downs given his role the past two years, which lowers his upside in standard formats, but makes him a potential flex option in PPR leagues. He's only worth a late-round flier in standard leagues, but he's a mid-round selection in PPR. Hopefully his performance in the Super Bowl will give him more touches, but it's hard to expect that with the addition of Burkhead and Lewis seemingly back at 100 percent.