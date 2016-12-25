49ers' Carlos Hyde: Reportedly tears MCL
Hyde reportedly tore his MCL on Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
We'll await official confirmation from the 49ers, but it looks like Hyde will miss the team's season finale, which figures to set the stage for Shaun Draughn to head the 49ers' Week 17 rushing attack against the Seahawks.
More News
-
49ers' Carlos Hyde: Won't play in Week 17•
-
49ers' Carlos Hyde: Cautious optimism with regard to knee injury•
-
49ers' Carlos Hyde: Nabs touchdown reception in win•
-
49ers' Carlos Hyde: Ruled out Saturday with knee injury•
-
49ers' Carlos Hyde: Runs for 71 yards•
-
49ers' Carlos Hyde: Career high in yardage Sunday against Jets•