49ers' Carlos Hyde: Reportedly tears MCL

Hyde reportedly tore his MCL on Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

We'll await official confirmation from the 49ers, but it looks like Hyde will miss the team's season finale, which figures to set the stage for Shaun Draughn to head the 49ers' Week 17 rushing attack against the Seahawks.

