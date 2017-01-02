49ers' Colin Kaepernick: Tosses touchdown in season finale

Kaepernick completed 17 of 22 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to Seattle. He also rushed for 16 yards and fumbled twice, losing one, during the contest.

Kaepernick threaded the needle to tight end Garrett Celek for a nine-yard score late in the fourth quarter, bringing the 49ers' upset bid within a score. It was an either wise efficient yet unspectacular outing for Kaepernick, which can be said for much of his season. The dual threat set career marks in touchdown:interception ratio (4:1) and yards per carry (6.8), but managed to pilot just one win as a starter for an oft-anemic San Francisco team. With change at the top likely for the 49ers, Kaepernick will quite possibly be another coach's project to try to retool in 2017.

