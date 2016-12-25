Harris didn't receive a carry, but caught his lone target for 14 yards in Saturday's win over the Rams.

Harris got into the game late in the fourth quarter after Carlos Hyde went down with what we now know is a torn MCL. While Shaun Draughn (who had 16 touches Saturday) is the likely candidate to start next week, Harris has done well in that role as early as last season, so he can't be ruled out as an option to start either. Whoever starts next week will have a tough matchup with Seattle's defense to deal with.