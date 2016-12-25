49ers' Phil Dawson: Hits both PAT attempts in win Saturday
Dawson was 2-for-2 on PAT tries, but did not attempt a field goal in Saturday's win over Los Angeles.
It's been slim pickings for the veteran kicker down the stretch as the 49ers have provided him with zero field-goal opportunities over the past two weeks. Next week forecasts more of the same against a stout Seattle defense, making Dawson a low-end kicking option for Week 17.
