Dawson was 2-for-2 on PAT tries, but did not attempt a field goal in Saturday's win over Los Angeles.

It's been slim pickings for the veteran kicker down the stretch as the 49ers have provided him with zero field-goal opportunities over the past two weeks. Next week forecasts more of the same against a stout Seattle defense, making Dawson a low-end kicking option for Week 17.

