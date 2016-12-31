Bengals' A.J. Green: Placed on IR

Green (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Green had already been ruled out for Week 17's season finale against the Ravens, so the Bengals will be able to sign offensive lineman Trey Hopkins from the practice squad with Green now on IR. The team is otherwise healthy at wideout, with Brandon LaFell, Tyler Boyd, and James Wright serving as quarterback Andy Dalton's top three options Sunday.