Bengals' Randy Bullock: Re-signs with Bengals
Bullock was signed by the Bengals on Tuesday.
Bullock had an interesting 2016 season, taking kicks for the Bengals, Giants and Steelers, but ultimately wound up in Cincinnati for the season's last three games. He missed his only field goal attempt beyond 30 yards for the Bengals and did little to solidify himself as the team's kicker going forward. Consequently, Bullock could face competition for the starting gig in training camp, perhaps from second-year kicker Jonathan Brown, who missed most of his rookie season with a foot injury.
More News
-
Bengals' Randy Bullock: Bounces around in 2016•
-
Bengals' Randy Bullock: Inks contract with Bengals•
-
Randy Bullock: Released by Steelers•
-
Steelers' Randy Bullock: Scores 10 points in win over the Giants•
-
Steelers' Randy Bullock: Filling in for Boswell•
-
Steelers' Randy Bullock: Signed by Steelers•