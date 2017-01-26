Bullock was signed by the Bengals on Tuesday.

Bullock had an interesting 2016 season, taking kicks for the Bengals, Giants and Steelers, but ultimately wound up in Cincinnati for the season's last three games. He missed his only field goal attempt beyond 30 yards for the Bengals and did little to solidify himself as the team's kicker going forward. Consequently, Bullock could face competition for the starting gig in training camp, perhaps from second-year kicker Jonathan Brown, who missed most of his rookie season with a foot injury.