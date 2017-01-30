Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Considering retirement

Palmer is considering retirement and the Cardinals hope to receive a decision on his future by mid-February, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Palmer is currently scheduled to earn $17.5 million next season, but at 37 years old, the veteran is said to be coming off the most physically grueling campaign of his career. Not only did Palmer miss one game due to a concussion, but he also dealt with hamstring soreness this season. Furthermore, after enjoying arguably the best year of his career with 35 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2015, Palmer posted merely 26 scores and threw 14 picks as the Cardinals failed to make the postseason this time around. While several sources reportedly believe Palmer has played his final snap, the former No. 1 overall pick still has a couple more weeks before Arizona's organization hopes to know his plans, making it a wait-and-see situation regarding his 2017 status.