Nelson hauled in four of 12 targets for 75 yards during Sunday's 44-6 win at Los Angeles.

Although he was unable to extend his touchdown streak to five games, Nelson still benefited as Carson Palmer's preferred target in Week 17, nearly doubling the seven afforded 2016 reception champ Larry Fitzgerald. Due to Nelson's own volume, it's no surprise that Palmer's sole interception came while aiming at the second-year speedster, but on the very next play, the Rams returned the favor courtesy of a trick play in which a Pharoh Cooper pass intended for Todd Gurley was picked off. As for the other 11 targets, Nelson's two longest connections set up the Cardinals within the five-yard line, resulting in short TD jaunts. Due to his current status as a burner, he may not post a gleaming catch rate until his repertoire is more balanced, but it's difficult to deny that the 34 receptions (on 74 targets) for 568 yards and six touchdowns he accrued this season isn't a positive sign for his future.