Mauro signed a two-year extension with the Cardinals on Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Mauro was slated to be a restricted-free-agent this offseason but inked a new deal keeping him in desert through at least the 2018 season. In 15 games this season, the defensive tackle recorded a career-best 42 tackles and 13 tackles for a loss. At 25 years old, Mauro will head into next season as the likely right defensive end starter.