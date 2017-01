Moore (ankle) is listed as active Sunday at Los Angeles, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Moore has been a revelation since taking over for Deone Bucannon at dollar linebacker in Week 15, racking up 25 tackles (16 solo) and a pass defended over the past two games. If his ankle injury afflicts Moore at all, though, he may yield snaps to Zaviar Gooden at ILB.