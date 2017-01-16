Smith completed 20 of 34 passes for 172 yards with one touchdown and one interception during the Chiefs' divisional-round playoff loss to the Steelers on Sunday. He added nine rushing yards on two carries.

Another day, the same old Alex Smith. The Chiefs quarterback was his usual unspectacular self Sunday and unfortunately had a few strokes of bad luck as well that ultimately assured Kansas City's demise. His interception came off a tipped pass that fell in the hands of Steelers LB Ryan Shazier and a holding penalty by tackle Eric Fisher negated a successful two-point conversion attempt that would have tied the game at 18-18 with just minutes to go in the game. Key drops by Spencer Ware, Travis Kelce and Albert Wilson only made things worse. Despite returning a stellar receiving corps that includes the likes of Kelce, Jeremy Maclin and Tyreek Hill in 2017, Smith simply doesn't appear to possess the upside to join the upper echelon of fantasy quarterbacks.