West had 16 carries for 58 yards and caught five all five of his targets for 58 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 37-27 win at San Diego.

West saw more work than usual with Spencer Ware (ribs) inactive, and took advantage with a receiving touchdown in each half. West's performance was a step up from the last time he saw more of a featured role back in Week 9, when Ware sat out with a concussion. In that game against Jacksonville, West struggled, rushing for just 39 yards on 13 carries. In any case, the Chiefs earned a first-round bye Sunday, so Ware should be ready to roll in a couple of weeks, moving West back to more of a complimentary role.