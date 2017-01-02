Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Scores twice in win at San Diego
West had 16 carries for 58 yards and caught five all five of his targets for 58 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 37-27 win at San Diego.
West saw more work than usual with Spencer Ware (ribs) inactive, and took advantage with a receiving touchdown in each half. West's performance was a step up from the last time he saw more of a featured role back in Week 9, when Ware sat out with a concussion. In that game against Jacksonville, West struggled, rushing for just 39 yards on 13 carries. In any case, the Chiefs earned a first-round bye Sunday, so Ware should be ready to roll in a couple of weeks, moving West back to more of a complimentary role.
