Johnson (Achilles) said Monday he'll be fully cleared by the start of training camp, ESPN's Adam Teicher reports.

Johnson's declaration comes after his 2016 campaign was ended by a ruptured Achilles suffered in Week 14. While that marked the second time in three years that Johnson sustained the same injury, his experience in rehabbing the issue has instilled confidence in his ability to made a quick recovery ahead of this season. Barring a setback, Johnson intends to be fully cleared for training camp, which would represent a considerable boost to the Chiefs' defense.