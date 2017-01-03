Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Ineffective in Week 17

Morris carried the ball eight times for 12 yards and caught one of two targets for three yards in a 27-13 loss to the Eagles in Week 17.

By the time he got into the game, the Cowboys were already resting most of their key personnel, so Morris didn't have the benefit of working behind the team's elite offensive line or with Dak Prescott under center. With Darren McFadden now healthy and installed as the primary backup to Ezekiel Elliott, Morris will likely find himself inactive during the team's playoff run, and there's no guarantee he'll be back in Dallas in 2017 after managing just 243 rushing yards and a 3.5 YPC in 14 games this season.