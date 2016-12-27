Prescott is unlikely to play the entirety of Sunday's game in Philadelphia, Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News reports.

In such a reality, the backup quarterback in most climes would take over for the starter, but the Cowboys' QB situation is a unique one due to the presence of long-time No. 1 option Tony Romo. Instead of giving Romo some valuable reps, the organization is operating under a plan in which third QB Mark Sanchez will be active in Week 17, placing a fog over who will spell Prescott upon his removal. No matter how much run he receives, Prescott has steadied himself over the last two contests, completing 47 of 56 passes for 491 yards, three touchdowns, and no turnovers. In addition to his mistake-free play, he's tacked on eight rushes for 55 yards and one touchdown.