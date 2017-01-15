Lawrence (back) is listed as active for Sunday's playoff game against the Packers, ESPN's Todd Archer reports.

Lawrence logged just 11 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in nine games this season, but his return to action after missing three games with a back injury boosts the Cowboys' pass rush and depth at defensive end.

